Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 1,565,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,219. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

