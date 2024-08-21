Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $6.78 on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,250. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $157.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

