Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. 2,815,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,945. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

