Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.30. 172,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average is $275.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.