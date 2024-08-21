Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $46,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 229,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,274. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

