Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 178,450 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,343,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE VST traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $82.46. 2,309,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

