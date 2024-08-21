Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 45,320 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,661 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.04. 156,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

