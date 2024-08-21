Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CPWHF opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

