Centurion (CNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Centurion has a total market cap of $46,446.18 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00059392 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

