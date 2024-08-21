Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.38 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $341,323.71 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,961,828 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,937,172 with 497,813,193 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.34323243 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $297,861.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

