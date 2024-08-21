Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Sells $85,700.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 138,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Quarry LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 256,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
