Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Sells $85,700.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 138,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Quarry LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 256,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.