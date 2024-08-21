CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.17

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 147187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

CEMIG Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This is a boost from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

