CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.59

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.59 and last traded at C$76.72, with a volume of 37018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$29,388.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,890. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

