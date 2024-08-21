CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE stock opened at $111.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,385 shares of company stock valued at $697,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

