Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.83.

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

