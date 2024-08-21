Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $152.24 and last traded at $153.53. 901,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,402,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $1,039,207.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,783.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

