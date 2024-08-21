Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

