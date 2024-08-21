CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 365,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 900,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.31 and its 200-day moving average is $341.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

