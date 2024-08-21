CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

