CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.26. 29,093,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

