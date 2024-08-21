CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. 1,167,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,555. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

