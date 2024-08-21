CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,589,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

