CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after acquiring an additional 431,616 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,496,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 183,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

