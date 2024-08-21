CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 459 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. 5,725,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

