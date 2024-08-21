Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.65. 108,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,635. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

