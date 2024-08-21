Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 353 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 273,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,455. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

