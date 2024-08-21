Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,845,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.47. 88,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,356. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.