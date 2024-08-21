Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 3,487 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. 3,725,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

