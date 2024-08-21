Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $1.21 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $33,048,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. 403,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

