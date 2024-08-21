Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 498,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,081. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

