Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $443,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,362,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $497.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.14. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.