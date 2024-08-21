Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,122,695 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,805. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.74. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $231.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

