Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.44 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

