Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. 449,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,442. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

