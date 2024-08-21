Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CDIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 415.33% and a negative net margin of 34,911.87%. Research analysts predict that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

