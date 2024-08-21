Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 2,575 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.32.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,799,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,705,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

