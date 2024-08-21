Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 24,986,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,945,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

