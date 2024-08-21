Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,390. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 502.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

