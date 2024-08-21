Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 84,082,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,514,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

