Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. 4,513,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

