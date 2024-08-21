Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $501,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 4,930,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,176. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

