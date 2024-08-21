Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.25. 1,218,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,033. The firm has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.