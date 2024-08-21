Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.32 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

GLW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

