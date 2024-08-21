Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $193.64. The company had a trading volume of 431,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

