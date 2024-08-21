Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,673 shares of company stock worth $19,634,337 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,201,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,571,531. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

