Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.88

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 3548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Capcom Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

