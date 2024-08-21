CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Down 8.5%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 101,068,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148,492,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

