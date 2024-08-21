Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ouster, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ouster in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.34). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ouster’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In other news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

