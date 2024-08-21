Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humacyte, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of HUMA opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,121. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

