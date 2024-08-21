BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OS. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of OS stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.