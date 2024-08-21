BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OS. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Onestream Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
